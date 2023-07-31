Why is the summer in half of France so wet and chilly?

Advertisement

At the beginning of August last year, The Local reported on a heatwave in France, which saw temperatures soar to 39C in parts of the south of the country.

In 2023, however, many in northern and western France would be forgiven for wondering what had happened to the summer.

The heat this year has primarily been concentrated in certain regions. In mid-July, temperature records were broken on France’s Mediterranean coast, as southern Europe grappled with intense heat in the “Cerberus” heatwave. After the hottest June on record, France is set to record the second warmest July on record in 2023, beaten only by the deadly July of 2003.

But, while the south of France baked, further north, temperatures limped into the low 20s, and were accompanied by cloud, strong winds and rain.

The north-south weather divide was so marked that it prompted reports on national news broadcasts, comparing holiday experiences on the Normandy coast - where coats were obligatory - to those on the Mediterranean - where suncream was the number one factor.

On top of that, storms and rain were common toward the end of July in northern and western France, as well as some mountainous parts of the country.

Earlier in the month, five departments in the east were placed on red alert for storms - the highest weather warning, then Paris got a soaking, and there were violent hailstorms in Drôme.

⛈ C'est le déluge à Paris où 24 mm de pluie sont tombés en à peine plus de 30 minutes (36 mm depuis ce matin) ! L'eau dévale les escaliers de Montmartre. (© Marie-ange Vingadassalom) pic.twitter.com/2B0JlL6EFj — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) July 28, 2023

What is causing the autumnal weather, according to forecasters?

For several days, the mercury has struggled to pass 25C across France. As for the beginning of August, the height of the French summer holiday season, storm watchdog Keraunos predicts a wet week in the north, with an entire month’s worth of rain likely in northern areas.

Semaine copieusement arrosée dans le nord, notamment des côtes de la Manche aux frontières du nord-est et Vosges/Jura/Morvan, nord des Alpes.

Les cumuls habituellement relevés en un mois d'août pourraient être atteints ou dépassés durant la semaine sur ces zones. pic.twitter.com/uputroCQts — Keraunos (@KeraunosObs) July 31, 2023

Forecasters are blaming a low-pressure system from the North Atlantic, which is expected to push into France over the next few days, bringing with it what has been described as “exceptionally cool” air.

By the first weekend of August, forecasters say, the weather will feel “autumnal” over three-quarters of the country. Meanwhile, the Azores High - a summer anticyclone over the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores that normally has a major influence on French seasonal weather - is not as strong as it usually is at this time of year.

As a result, the northern half of the country, affected by humid and windy air, could experience temperatures well below seasonal averages by August 10, and even between 8C and 10C below normal at the end of the week - temperatures usually associated with early October, rather than early August.

In Paris, forecasts predict the mercury will be stuck between 15C in the morning and 24C in the afternoon over the first 10 days of August.

Further south, cooler conditions will be noticeable - certainly compared to mid-July - but should still stick around summertime norms, while the rain and wind buffeting the north isn’t expected to reach the southern coasts.

This isn’t necessarily good news. The mistral and tramontane winds will be strong, parching already tinder-dry land and increasing the risk of wildfires.

Longer forecasts, through to the end of the month, are less accurate - but forecasters predict the second half of the month could see a return to “classic” August conditions, that sticks within seasonal norms.

Even with a milder - even fresher - August, because of climate change summer 2023 is already the fourth hottest on record. Freshness, it turns out, is relative.