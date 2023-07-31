On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Property declaration - Everyone who owns property in France, including second-home owners resident in another country, must complete France's new one-off déclaration d'occupation by Monday.

EXPLAINED How to file France's property tax declaration

Tuesday

Paper receipts - From August 1st, consumers will have to request a paper receipt if they want one from most stores. After being pushed back several times - originally set to take effect on January 1st, 2023 - the phasing out of obligatory paper receipts will finally begin in August 2023.

End of the summer sales - For the majority of French départements, the summer sales (soldes) will end on August 1st, after having been extended an extra week to support retailers affected by damage during the riots in early July.

Electricity tariffs - Starting on August 1st, electricity tariffs in France are to increase by 10 percent. This will mean that consumers will see price rises on average of about €150 per year (€12.50 a month).

Wednesday

France v Panama - Les bleues, France's women's football team, will go head to head against Panama in the women's World Cup. The match will play at 12pm French time. Here is how you can watch it.

Friday

Festival du Chant de Marin - If you loved the Wellerman, which once took social media by storm, then the Sea Shanty festival, in the Breton resort of Paimpol, is for you. This year’s event runs from August 4th to August 6th, with performances from 160 groups on seven stages, while the port is filled with 200 boats. You can find more information here.

Saturday

Scotland v France - France's national rugby team will play Scotland on Saturday at Murrayfield at 4:15pm French time - part of the World Cup warm-up matches series before the tournament (hosted by France) gets underway in September.

READ ALSO What you need to know about visiting France for the Rugby World Cup

Sunday

First Sunday of the month - In many French cities and towns, the first Sunday of the month means free entry to certain museums or cultural venues. In Paris, for instance, this includes the art museum Centre Pompidou. It also means in Paris that several roads will be closed off to cars, in an effort to make way for pedestrians.