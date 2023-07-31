Britons involved in deadly car crash in northern France
Three people were killed and 10 others, including children, left injured in a horrific car crash involving a British vehicle on a motorway in northern France on Sunday evening.
The crash occurred around 6pm on the A26 in the Pas-de-Calais département near the town of Arras.
The crash occurred during a section of the motorway between the towns of Neuville-Saint-Vaast and Thélus that was undergoing roadworks meaning the traffic was moving in both directions one side of the motorway. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.
According to a statement by local authorities, five people were in critical condition as of Monday morning, with two having been evacuated by helicopter to nearby hospitals.
Regional newspaper, France Bleu Nord, reported that the accident consisted of two vehicles colliding, with a third being hit by debris produced in the crash.
In total, 17 people, including eight minors, were involved in the incident. France Bleu Nord reported that those killed in the crash were three adults: a 45-year old man, a 75-year old woman and a 40-year old woman, who is believed to have been in the vehicle carrying UK nationals.
The British family of seven, believed to have been in France on holiday, had been reportedly driving a large, nine-seater vehicle. The other passengers in the vehicle, all aged between 6 and 48 years old were taken to hospital where some remain in a critical condition.
At least 65 firefighters were mobilised in response to the crash.
[#intervention] Un accident de la circulation mettant en cause plusieurs VL est en cours, sur #A26 sens Reims -Calais PK 95. 56 sapeurs-Pompiers engagés. Eviter le secteur et soyez vigilant si vous vous approchez de cette intervention. @RIGAUDphil @Prefet62 @pasdecalais62 pic.twitter.com/k9kSt3tiWd— Les Sapeurs-Pompiers du Pas-de-Calais (@SDIS62) July 30, 2023
After the crash, part of the motorway was closed off in both directions but was due to reopen in the early hours of Monday morning.
