Inside France: Police on strike, Games preparation and Brit-love

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Who watches the watchmen?

It's a tough watch. In this film, a young man describes being beaten by police officers in Marseille. He was so badly injured that surgeons had to remove a large part of his skull in order to save his life.

Hedi, 22 ans, a été touché par un tir de LBD, roué de coups et laissé pour mort par la BAC de Marseille. Une partie de son crâne a dû être retiré pour le sauver. Il témoigne et raconte comment il envisage l’avenir. pic.twitter.com/PGsLcqjrGu — Konbini news (@konbininews) July 26, 2023

Quite apart from his own tragedy, this is in the news because of what happened next - an investigation was launched and four police officers were charged with assault, with one denied bail by the magistrate and remanded in custody. His colleagues in Marseille then phoned in sick en masse while national police unions are calling on their members to place themselves on restricted duties until the accused officer is released from jail.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin met with police unions on Thursday after more than a week of this in-effect strike action (as members of the military gendarmes are forbidden to strike).

God save the King

I just have to share this photo of the hilarious décor in the Airbnb that I stayed at in rural Normandy last weekend . . .

As the only 🇬🇧 in the group, I was assigned this room in our Normandy Airbnb because 'it'll make you feel at home' 🤔🤣 pic.twitter.com/hf7Z0Eh1cg — Emma Pearson (@LocalFR_Emma) July 23, 2023

I think one of the biggest culture shocks for Brits moving to France is the way that 'Brit bashing' in France simply doesn't exist in the same way that French-bashing happens in the UK (or in England, at least).

Sign of the week

If you're planning a trip to the French countryside, remember that crowing cockerels, smelly pigs and clanging church bells are now protected by law, as this sign reminds holidaymakers.

Loving the signs up in rural France telling townies (ok, Parisiens) that the countryside is not putting up with their townie shit!



Noisy coqs*, cows, tractors, church bells…bienvenue !



*Maurice le coq, won a court case - his right to cockadoodledo pic.twitter.com/GVHdcCpBWK — Franglaise (@frangla) July 23, 2023

Game ready

And it's one year until the start of the Olympics and excitement does seem to be mounting in Paris (as well as worries about whether anything will be ready).

Announced this week was the locations of the 23 free 'fan zones' with big screens - including one right outside the offices of The Local. Hope no-one is expecting me to do any work during the Games . . .

READ ALSO Your 5-minute guide to the Paris Olympics

