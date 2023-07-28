What to expect for traffic this 'chassé-croisé' weekend in France

Advertisement

Traffic will be heavy across much of France this weekend, as those returning from their July holidays make their way home at the same time as people head off on August trips.

There is even a name for this weekend of heavy congestion and traffic in French - chassé-croisé - and it happens each year over the final weekend in July.

As for this year, France's traffic watchdog, Bison Futé, has predicted that traffic will be generally heavy all around on Friday, with slowdowns expected for departures on Saturday, and a return to normal conditions for both returns and departures on Sunday.

Friday

For Friday in particular, much of the country for both departures and returns has been placed on 'orange' alert for 'difficult traffic conditions' expected.

The western half of the country was placed on red alert for departures, as the traffic watchdog warned of 'very difficult traffic conditions'.

Bison Futé predictions for Friday, July 28

Saturday

July 29th has been classified in 'red' for departures for the whole day. Meanwhile, much of the country is green (normal conditions) for returns, with the north-western portions including Brittany and Normandy in orange for 'difficult traffic conditions'.

Bison Futé recommended that departures:

leave or pass through the Paris region after 12pm;

avoid the A10 freeway between Orléans and Bordeaux between 11am and 8pm

avoid the A63 freeway between Bordeaux and Bayonne between 11am and 7pm

avoid the A7 freeway between Lyon and Orange between 6am and 7pm

avoid the A9 freeway between Narbonne and Spain between 11am and 6pm

avoid the A20 freeway between Limoges and Brive between 12pm and 5pm

expect heavy traffic in the Mont-Blanc tunnel between 6am to 9pm.

As for returns, the traffic watchdog recommends that you:

join or pass through the Paris region before 2pm

avoid the N165 between Quimper and Nantes between 9am and 3pm

avoid the A11 freeway between Nantes and Le Mans between 10am and 4pm

avoid the A7 freeway between Orange and Lyon between 12pm and 6pm

avoid the A9 freeway between Spain and Narbonne between 12pm and 2pm

expect access to France via the Mont-Blanc tunnel to be busy between 4pm and 8pm

Sunday

On Sunday, traffic is expected to return to normal with whole of the country listed as 'green' for both departures and returns.

The weekend is also predicted to be a busy one for flights - with Paris airports recommending that travellers arrive at least two hours in advance for a short-haul flight or three hours for a long-haul flight.