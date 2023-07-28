Weather forecasters predict 'more typical' August in France

Advertisement

Intense heatwaves broke temperature records across southern Europe and brought scotching temperatures to France's Mediterranean coast - but much of July was cooler and stormier than normal across central and northern France.

But Météo France predicts that August will be a more typical month, although unsettled weather will continue at the beginning of August.

Generally, forecasters like meteorologist Guillaume Séchet expect the first half of the month to stay relatively cool and for the second half to experience warmer temperatures, "but not excessive ones".

As such Séchet told BFMTV that August could be a classic month when it comes to temperature.

Advertisement

During the early part of August, forecasters expect to see a continuation of late-July weather patterns: "heavy cloud cover and occasionally rainy weather in the north with temperatures likely to be below or close to seasonal norms", reported French daily Le Parisien.

READ MORE: 5 reasons to spend August in Paris (and 5 to stay away)

In contrast, along the Mediterranean basin and coast, experts expect more sunny weather and potentially high winds.

Meteorologist Patrick Marlières told BFMTV that after August 5th, models suggest that there could be a rise in temperatures in regions along Mediterranean sea.

Other forecasters, like those at La Chaîne Météo, have predicted that unsettled weather will remain across much of France throughout the first two weeks.

Similarly, the weather service Météo Contact told Le Parisien they expected to see continued sporadic thunderstorms throughout the month of August, namely in mountainous parts of the country, the south-east and the north-west.

As for the second half of the month, La Chaîne Météo expects to see a high-pressure system over the Atlantic, which may keep cooler temperatures in the western parts of the country which could in turn carry over toward central Europe.

However, such predictions are not entirely reliable several weeks in advance and are thus subject to change.