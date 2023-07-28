Suspected drug smuggler shoots Paris airport customs agent

Advertisement

The suspected smuggler seized the agent's service weapon and shot her in the waist at Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Thursday, regional prosecutors said.

The customs check had revealed the suspected smuggler was carrying three kilograms of cocaine in her luggage.

The suspect, in her 20s, was detained and was being investigated for suspected attempted voluntary homicide on a state official and violating drugs laws, the prosecutors said.

French media reported that the incident happened when the agent was escorting the young woman to the toilets. Another agent prevented a potentially more serious outcome by striking the perpetrator's arm and forcing her to shoot lower than intended, the magazine added.

The incident did not disrupt flights in or out of the airport.