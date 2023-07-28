Replacement bus crash kills two in France
Two passengers were killed on Friday when a bus acting as a rail replacement service for French railway operator SNCF crashed after it took evasive action from a car driving on the wrong side of the road, police said.
Four more passengers were also rushed to hospital after the incident outside the town of Mezieres northwest of Paris that saw the bus forced off the road, said a police source, asking not to be named.
SNCF confirmed that accident involved a bus acting as a temporary replacement for a rail service between Epone and Mantes-la Jolie but did not give further details on the circumstances.
More details to come
