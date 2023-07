QUIZ: How French have you become?

How assimilated in France are you? Been in France for a while? Feel like you might be going local? Take our quiz to find out how far you have gone!

How often do you say 'bonjour'?

What happens when you have to greet friends, colleague or new people?

How's your driving?

Do you drink wine?

Do you bring back food when you visit your home country?

How's your French?

Are you struggling with the bureaucracy?

Do you get enough time off work?

How do you feel about strikes?

Which team do you cheer for during the World Cup?

Stage 1 You're in the early stages of assimilation - you don't really understand how a lot of things work here, but on the plus side you've still got the awe and excitement about France

Stage 2 You're beginning to get integrated and you're getting your head around how things work in France, but still enjoying the journey of finding out new things