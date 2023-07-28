QUIZ: How French have you become?

Advertisement

We all know that moving countries means a change - but what happens when the start to assimilate into French culture?

Advertisement

Take our quiz to see which stage of assimilation you are at. (Please note, this is not a scientific study and the answers are mostly just those that made us laugh).

<section> <h2> <h2><strong>How assimilated in France are you?</strong></h2> </h2> <p>Been in France for a while? Feel like you might be going local? Take our quiz to find out how far you have gone! </p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>How often do you say 'bonjour'?</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What happens when you have to greet friends, colleague or new people?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>How's your driving? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Do you drink wine? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Do you bring back food when you visit your home country? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>How's your French?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Are you struggling with the bureaucracy? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Do you get enough time off work?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>How do you feel about strikes?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which team do you cheer for during the World Cup?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Stage 1</strong></h2> </h2> <p>You're in the early stages of assimilation - you don't really understand how a lot of things work here, but on the plus side you've still got the awe and excitement about France </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Stage 2</strong></h2> </h3> <p>You're beginning to get integrated and you're getting your head around how things work in France, but still enjoying the journey of finding out new things </p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Stage 3</strong></h2> </h3> <p>You're more French than a lot of French people! </p> </section>

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle