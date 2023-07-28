Advertisement

QUIZ: How French have you become?

Published: 28 Jul, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 28 Jul 2023 16:05 CET
QUIZ: How French have you become?
Are you this French? Photo by PATRIK STOLLARZ / AFP

Been in France for a while? Feel like you're going local? Take our quiz to find out how far the process has gone!

We all know that moving countries means a change - but what happens when the start to assimilate into French culture?

Take our quiz to see which stage of assimilation you are at. (Please note, this is not a scientific study and the answers are mostly just those that made us laugh).

 

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

 

 

