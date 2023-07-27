France to introduce grants for kids to go to holiday camps

Advertisement

France's new minister of solidarity, Aurore Bergé, announced on Thursday that the French government would institute a scheme called pass colo to offer funding for both low and middle-income families to be able to send their children to colonies vacances (summer holiday camps).

The programme will reportedly be available to families earning less than €4,000 per month, offering them approximately €200 to €350 per child to be able to send them to a holiday camp, according to Le Parisien.

Summer colonies de vacances are popular with French families and offer group trips for children and teenagers either within France or to another country - the cost varies according to the programme but they are generally several hundred euros.

An Insee study published in March found that one in 10 children in France below the age of 16 are unable to go on vacation for at least one week a year due to financial constraints.

Explaining the new plan, the minister said that summer holidays are the first topic of conversation when children go back to school at the start of the year.

"The first question children ask is: what did you do during your holidays? And when you have nothing to say, it's very difficult".

The minister added that summer camp allows children to "meet people who are different from us" as well as to have access to sport, nature and culture.

The new scheme would benefit not only low income families, but also those on middle incomes, covering "approximately 80 percent of children in France", based on Bergé's calculations.

The minister did not provide a precise timeline for when it would be put into action.

The plan to increase funding for children to attend summer camps follows another bill presented by left-wing MPs to parliament which would offer more public funding for families to be able to go on holiday each year.

France already offers holiday vouchers, or cheques vacances, to young adults, people with disabilities, older people and low-earning households including single-parent families.

Run by the Agence nationale des chèques-vacances (ANCV) the scheme offers help with paying for holidays for four main groups; young adults, people with disabilities, older people and families, especially single-parent families. The plan was first launched in 1982 under then-president François Mitterand.

