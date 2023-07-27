Americans in France: Culture shocks, where US nationals live and visa questions

Advertisement

I've spent some time this week mulling over the parts of French culture and society that surprised me the most after moving here - I listed 12 ideas, with my final being "the entire month of August".

Life slows down in August, shops stick up their annual "be back in September" signs, Parisians flee the city and jokes circulate online about the difference between an American out-of-office email and a European one (you can probably guess which one promises to be reachable by phone).

When it comes to staying in Paris for August - you either love it or you hate it. Apparently, the New York Times falls into the former, because visiting during August was one of their top recommendations given that so many Parisians head off on vacation. Although tourist attractions are still crowded.

For those considering a move or extended time in France, you might be curious about where other Americans live - whether that is to avoid or to find an American community.

The Local looked into recent census data to see the most popular places for Americans to settle. As of 2020, there were at least 29,491 US nationals officially living in France, though the US Embassy estimates that this number could more than double when taking into account those visiting for short stays, like study abroad students and posted workers.

The Paris region was home to almost half of all Americans resident in France, with the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region coming in second place with just over 3,000 US nationals. We broke down the census data about Americans in France on an interactive map.

And for those who have already moved to France from the United States, the perseverance required in building a life here can make the thought of doing so in another European country less intimidating. While logistically moving to a different EU country might be easier, in practice, you would still need to register for another residency permit in the other EU country. The Local tackled this question that comes up for many readers as they consider their options for life outside of the United States.

And finally, one reader, Eloise Clark, asked in our survey that The Local look into the requirement for long-stay visa holders to register with France's Office for Integration, or OFII, within three months of arrival.

It's not just about successfully validating one's visa and taking the medical exam - there's also language and civics courses, depending on the the type of visa you hold.

As always, if you have any thoughts or comments about things that surprised you after moving to France, you can fill out our ongoing survey, where you can also let us know the important questions and themes you want to see The Local cover as an American in France.