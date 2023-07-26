French Word of the Day: Relaxer

Advertisement

Why do I need to know relaxer?

Because this is one of those pesky ‘faux-amis’ (false friends) that you’ll need to look out for.

What does it mean?

Relaxer – roughly pronounced ray-lax-ay – is a standard French -ER verb that is really only used in legal or judicial contexts and has very little to do with being calm or tranquil.

It means ‘to be acquitted’ and refers to the judicial procedure when someone has been judged to be innocent or to have no case to answer and is then released by legal authorities.

As such, you will mostly see this word being used when discussing a person that was accused of committing a crime, which can make it confusing for English-speakers who follow the French press and see headlines referring to someone they thought to be a criminal as being ‘relaxé’.

In medical settings, you might hear the verb relaxer used in a more familiar way - to describe relaxing one’s muscles to relieve stress or pain.

But if you are looking to say ‘relax’ in the English sense, then you should use the French verb détendre or reposer or relâcher.

Use it like this

L'homme a été relaxé après qu'il a été prouvé qu'il n'avait jamais été sur les lieux du crime. – The man was released after it was proven that he was never at the scene of the crime.

Il a été relaxé par la justice à l'issue d'une audience. – He was acquitted by the courts after a hearing.