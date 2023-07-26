Home of French film star Alain Delon's assistant raided after harassment claims

Advertisement

Authorities raided the house of Hiromi Rollin, who is targeted by two complaints filed by the family, in the Paris suburb of Suresnes, a source close to the investigation told AFP, asking not to be named.

The source added that she will also be questioned later in the day.

Delon, 87, was one of France's biggest film stars at the height of his career, an icon of the 1960s New Wave who appeared in classics such as "The Swimming Pool" and "The Leopard".

He has been in a weakened condition since a cardio-vascular incident in 2019, prompting the hiring of a woman to assist him at his home in the Loiret region of central France.

The first complaint was lodged by Delon's children Anouchka, Alain-Fabien and Anthony. The actor also added his name via a written declaration.

Anthony Delon also filed a second complaint accusing Rollin of violence and trying to sequester his father.

Their lawyer accused Rollin of an "abuse of frailty" and systematically monitoring his phone conversations and intercepting mail, as well as mistreating one of Delon's beloved dogs.

Rollin, who was evicted on July 5 from the actor's property, has written to prosectors to dispute the accusations against her and also filed a complaint of her own.

Delon rarely appeared on screen after the 1990s and has in recent years only appeared extremely infrequently in public.

His last major public appearance was to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

Delon was seen however at the funeral for his close friend and collaborator the French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo in Paris in September 2021.

He was not present however at the funeral in Paris on Monday of Jane Birkin, the Britain-born co-star of "The Swimming Pool" along with the late Romy Schneider.

But he sent a message of condolence for the death of Birkin, saying she had "left to join your Serge (her former husband the singer Serge Gainsbourg), Romy and all the others."

"One more angel... Thank you, thank you my Jane!"