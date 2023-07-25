What changes in France in August 2023

Advertisement

School holidays

Schools remain on holiday until the end of August, with kids returning to the classroom on Monday, September 4th.

Politicians' holidays

France's parliament takes a break over August for the annual summer holiday. Sittings will resume in September, at which point they will have several hot-button topics to go over, from immigration to deciding the country's budget for the upcoming year.

Ministers too usually go on holiday, while the president traditionally goes to the State-owned holiday home on the Riviera.

Public holiday

The Christian festival of Assumption, on August 15th, is a public holiday in France. This year it falls on a Tuesday, giving workers the option to faire le pont (do the bridge) to create a nice four day weekend by taking off Monday.

Everyone on holiday

August is definitely France's peak months so holidays, so expect cities to empty out, offices to close for at least a couple of weeks and small independent shops to do likewise.

You should probably forget trying to complete any admin tasks this month too.

But in between the holidays, some business will continue . . .

Savings

The interest rate for the Livret A (France's standard saving's plan) is re-evaluated by the Banque de France typically every six months, usually landing on the first of August each year. However, this year, the interest rate will remain at three percent according to finance minister Bruno Le Maire. It will reportedly stay at this rate until January 2025.

Paper receipts

From August 1st, consumers will have to request a paper receipt if they want one from most stores. After being pushed back several times - originally set to take effect on January 1st, 2023 - the phasing out of obligatory paper receipts will finally begin in August 2023. This means that consumers will have to expressly ask for a paper receipt if they want one, as they will no longer be handed out automatically. At present, most shops ask if you want one or not.

End of the soldes

For the majority of French départements, the summer sales (soldes) were originally set to end on Tuesday, July 25th. However, they have been extended to August 1st to support retailers affected by damage during the riots in early July.

Back to school allowance

More than 3 million French families will receive the government back-to-school allowance, ARS (Allocation rentrée scolaire), which was set up to help low-income families pay for their children's education.

For the 2023 school year, the amounts have increased by 5.6 percent and are expected to be paid out to eligible families in mainland France on August 16th.

The amount this year will be:

€398.09 per child aged 6 to 10

€420.06 per child aged 11 to 14

€434.60 per child aged 15 to 18

Electricity bills

Starting on August 1st, electricity tariffs in France will increase by 10 percent. Households in France (and small businesses) can expect to see price rises, averaging at an increase of approximately €150 per year (€12.50 a month).

Paris transport closures

With less than a year to the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the capital is working hard to complete construction projects on public transport. As such, nine Metro lines, as well as three tramways, will experience closures or partial closures during the month of August, with the schedules for certain major routes like the RER commuter train system set to also be disrupted.

End of electric (free-float) scooters in Paris

Free-floating e-scooters, of which there are at least 15,000 across the city of Paris, will begin to be phased out after the city voted overwhelmingly in a referendum to get rid of the devices. They will start being phased out after August 31st - when the city's contracts with three free-float e-scooter operators - California-based Lime, Amsterdam-based Dott and Berlin-based Tier - are set to expire.

Women's World Cup

France's women's football team, Les Bleues, are set to play Panama on August 2nd as part of the group stage. It remains to be seen whether they will advance in the tournament, but bookies predict they will. The final - if they make it that far- is on August 20th.

