Roads and railways closed in south of France as wildfire breaks out

The wildfire was reported on Tuesday afternoon in Cagnes-sur-mer, on the outskirts of Nice.

Trains have been halted in both directions between Nice and Antibes and the A8 autoroute - which runs along the Riviera and into Italy - has been closed because of the smoke.

Residents of an exclusive apartment block in Cagnes-sur-mer have been evacuated after vegetation around the pool caught fire, according to local paper Nice-Matin.

Ce mardi après-midi, un incendie s'est déclaré entre Villeneuve-Loubet et Cagnes-sur-Mer. Il est visible depuis l'autoroute A8.

📽️ Jess Haffner pic.twitter.com/ybOkvCXvOF — Nice-Matin (@Nice_Matin) July 25, 2023

Firefighters are on the scene and have described the blaze as 'significant'.

🔴 Incendie aux abords des voies en gare de Cagnes sur Mer.



❌ La circulation est interrompue entre Antibes ↔️ Nice dans les deux sens.



⚠️ Des retards et suppressions sont à prévoir.



Une ❓ tweetez-nous 📲 pic.twitter.com/Gf5IA3vsnU — SNCF TER SUD Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (@TERSUD_SNCF) July 25, 2023

Within the city of Nice, multiple events have been cancelled and parks and gardens closed.

Several areas in the south of France have been placed on alert for wildfires in recent days, although the Bouches-du-Rhône département further along the coast (which includes Marseille) was the only one placed on red alert on France's new forest fire risk rating map.

Wildfires are a significant risk in France in the summer, especially in the south, and increasingly hot summers and drought conditions mean they are likely to become more severe as time goes on.

Extra firefighters have been deployed to the Mediterranean coast in recent days because of the hot, dry conditions that make fires more likely.

France has also sent firefighters and equipment to Greece to battle wildfires raging there.