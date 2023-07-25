Beaches closed for swimming in northern France due to water quality concerns

Advertisement

Towns on the Normandy coast between Dieppe, Puys, Criel-sur-Mer, Mesnil-Val and Le Treport, banned swimming temporarily after heavy rainfall in recent days caused concern that nearby wastewater treatment plants could overflow and cause polluted water to run off.

The Normandy Regional Health Authority issued the alerts after over 37mm of rainfall was recorded on Monday, saying that there was a risk of water pollution. The body has continuously updated their recommendations both on Twitter and on their website.

As of Tuesday morning, the municipality of Le Treport had lifted their ban on swimming, but the others remained in place.

Other beaches in the area, like those in Montmartin-sur-Mer, Hauteville-sur-Mer and Agon-Coutainville also put forward preventative bans on swimming which took effect on Monday and will remain active until further notice.

The decrees passed by the Dieppe and Puys town councils referenced a possible "structural malfunction" at the sewage treatment plant that could lead to "bacteria potentially running off onto the beaches". The ban was set to remain in place until at least 12pm on Tuesday.

Similarly, the Criel-sur-Mer town hall banned swimming because of pumps at the wastewater treatment plant led to polluted water being discharged into the Yères river, just a few hundred metes form the beach.

In response, local authorities have continued carrying out regular water quality tests, which could lead to an extension of the bans on swimming.