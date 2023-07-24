On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Macron speech - Emmanuel Macron, currently on a diplomatic visit to the Pacific including the French territory of New Caledonia, will give a TV interview at 1pm where he is expected to address issues such as the recent riots, his new government and plans for the upcoming year.

Tax bills - If you requested a paper version of your tax bill, these will start arriving on July 24th. For those expecting a reimbursement on their 2022 income taxes, these start being processed on Monday as well, and will continue until August 2nd.

Jane Birkin's funeral - The funeral for Jane Birkin, one of France's favourite British icons, will take place on Monday morning at the church of Saint Roch in Paris.

Tuesday

Summer sales - For the majority of French départements, the summer soldes were originally set to end on Tuesday, July 25th. However, they have been extended to August 1st to support retailers affected by damage during the riots in early July.

Wednesday

Access your tax bill - Starting July 26th, you will be able to access your online tax assessment, which will inform you whether you owe or stand to receive any money, at your personal portal on the Impots.Gouv.fr website.

Fêtes de Bayonne - Starting on Wednesday and running until Sunday, this festival in Basque country is known for drawing large crowds with the famous bull run, large parties, street performances, traditional dances, and fireworks. You can even buy a traditional outfit (in the colours of white and red) at a local market nearby to better join in the celebration.

One year from the Olympics - The countdown starts for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will open on July 26th, 2024 - in exactly one year.

Friday

Madrid-Marseille - Spain's rail operator, Renfe, will launch its new Madrid-Marseille route on July 28th.

Chassé-Croisé - the final weekend of July is usually one of the busiest weekends of the year on the roads as juilletistes (July holidaymakers) return and aoûtiens set out. It even has a special name - chassé-croisé.

This year, roads are expected to be very busy on both Friday and Saturday. On Friday, traffic in the western half of country has been categorised as 'red' for departs by the French traffic watchdog bison-futé. Departures toward the east and returns are on 'orange' warning for heavy traffic. Saturday will see 'red' level traffic all day for departures.

Strikes at Gatwick - for those travelling in or out of the United Kingdom, be aware that there will be strike action in the coming days, as London Underground and nation rail workers plan walkouts. As for Friday, strike action will begin at the London Gatwick airport which could affect flights from the UK to France. Be prepared for possible delays and cancellations.

Saturday

Women's World Cup - Les Bleues will play Brazil on Saturday at noon (French time). The game will be aired on the television channel France 2 for those looking to tune in.

Sunday

End of the women's Tour de France - Having started in Clermont-Ferrand on Sunday, July 23rd, the women's Tour de France will conclude in the Pyrenees in the city of Pau on Sunday, July 30th.