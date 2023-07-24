Macron to give TV interview on subject of French riots and political priorities

Advertisement

The president had been expected to make an address to the French nation in the immediate aftermath of the riots in early July, sparked by the police shooting of a teenage driver.

However, the interview was delayed and Macron also did not give his traditional TV interview on the July 14th Fête nationale.

Instead, the Elysée announced over the weekend that he will give a wide-ranging interview to two TV journalists, broadcast at 1pm on Monday, from his tour of the Pacific.

The interview, expected to last between 15 and 20 minutes, will be conducted by two France 2 TV journalists in Nouméa, the capital of the French Pacific island of New Caledonia which Macron is visiting. It will take place at 10pm local time, or 1pm in Paris.

In it he is expected to address the '100 day reset' that he promised after the bitterly divisive battle over pension reform, as well as the recent riots and the priorities for the government when parliament restarts in September.

He is also expected to touch on his cabinet reshuffle, announced last week, which saw limited changes and kept prime minister Elisabeth Borne in post.

The Local will be following the interview live here.