Macron promises 'freedom and justice' for France as he lays out September plans

Advertisement

The French president gave a long-awaited interview to two TV journalists on Monday afternoon, to answer questions on the recent riots and political upheaval and lay out his priorities for the start of the new session of parliament in September.

In an awkward interview marked with long pauses as Macron - speaking from the French Pacific island of New Caledonia - answered his interviewers in Paris, he said that his main priorities for la rentrée were; full employment, decarbonisation and green investment, improvement of public services and the restoration of law and order.

He promised that several bills or detailed plans would be ready by "the end of summer" or for la rentrée - the period in September when France gets back to work after the summer holidays.

Advertisement

The interview gave little concrete detail on these proposals, most of which had already been announced.

Sector-by-sector climate goals - By September, each sector - from farming to industry to construction - will be given goals to meet in order to reduce emissions and invest in renewables. The sectors will be given additional climate-related funding and government support. These plans are the culmination of 18 months of work between industry representatives and the environment ministry, which has been expanded over the last year.

Social media - The government will announce "major plans" to protect French youth on social media - which Macron has blamed for fuelling violence during the recent rioting and allowing people to plan attacks. One goal will be to "remove content very quickly when it calls for violence".

Schools - A comprehensive list of measures to improve French schools will be presented, including streamlining the system for replacement teachers so that children will face fewer 'lost days' when teachers are absent. Increased tutoring hours and assistance for pupils struggling, 30 minutes of daily sport activity in primary schools, pay improvements for teachers and continued work to improve the systems for the baccalauréat end-of-school exam and the Parcoursup university-admissions system will also be on the agenda.

The president also repeated plans to offer preschool from the age of two and longer school hours for ‘sensitive’ areas, an objective he previously discussed while on a visit to Marseille several weeks ago.

Immigration - Interior minister Gérald Darmanin's immigration bill has been delayed several times, but will now be reintroduced in September, Macron confirmed, although there will be changes to previous texts. He said he hoped the bill would be "comprehensive and realistic", with emphasis on "reducing entries, fighting against trafficking and illegal entry" as well as better integrating those already in the country.

The previous form of the bill included a more streamlined process to expel illegal immigrants, amnesties for workers in certain under-pressure industries and a French language requirement to gain certain types of residency permit.

However, as Macron's party does not have an overall majority, MPs will need to "build a text" with opposition groups in order to get the bill passed.

He also spoke of a "lowering of taxes" for middle-income people, but gave no further details.

Macron also answered questions on the riots that shook the country in early July after the killing of a teenage driver by a police officer, saying that "authority" must be restored within the family and schools, as well as through law enforcement.

He reiterated, however, that the riots had largely ended after four days without needing to curtail the freedom of the majority through declaring a state of emergency - something that many figures on the right had called for.

Advertisement

Pressed for a reaction to protests by police officers in Marseille after one of their colleagues was charged and remanded in custody over a serious assault, he said that the matter was one for the independent judiciary, but that police officers cannot be above the law.

The 30-minute interview was the first time that Macron has spoken to the French people since the July riots, having postponed his usual July 14th speech.

He is currently in the French Pacific island of New Caledonia, and will be undertaking a short diplomatic tour of the region before heading back to France.

Traditionally, little happens within French politics in August as parliament takes a break and ministers head off on holiday.