Jill Biden in France to mark return of US to UNESCO

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 24 Jul, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 24 Jul 2023 14:15 CET
US First Lady Jill Biden disembarks at Paris Orly airport as she arrives to celebrate the US rejoining UNESCO. Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP

US first lady Jill Biden on Monday arrived in France where she will take part in a ceremony celebrating the return of the United States to UNESCO after an over half decade absence.

The wife of US President Joe Biden landed at Paris Orly airport midmorning aboard an official US plane, an AFP photographer said.

She will on Tuesday attend a ceremony marking the raising of the US flag at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, marking the end of the tensions that led to the US pullout from the body.

She will also meet French first lady Brigitte Macron at the Elysée Palace later that day before heading to the D-Day cemeteries in Normandy on Wednesday, her entourage said.

