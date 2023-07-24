French Expression of the Day: Profite bien

Advertisement

Why do I need to know profite bien?

Because you’ll be told to do this a lot in France, but the speaker is very rarely giving out financial advice.

What does it mean?

Profite bien – roughly pronounced pro-feet bee-ahn – translates to “enjoy” or “take advantage of” but it can be a bit confusing to English speakers, who are used to the word ‘profit’ being related to monetary gain.

It comes from the verb profiter - which in French has several meanings - one being to take financial advantage of something, and the other being to enjoy or draw satisfaction from something.

People often hear this word used as a command, perhaps telling you to enjoy your holidays (profitez de vos vacances) or your meal (profite de votre repas). Many add the ‘bien’ after profiter to further emphasise their point eg profite bien de soleil (enjoy the sunshine).

The verb profiter is used in a variety of contexts, but for English speakers, it can also be especially confusing when a French person seemingly tells you to ‘profit from someone’.

For instance, the speaker might tell you before a family holiday: profite de ta fille. They are simply telling you to make the most out of time with your daughter, even though it may sound strange.

When it comes to writing the second-person singular imperative form of profiter, many native French speakers find themselves making the small grammar mistake of adding an 'S', writing the command as profites bien instead of profite bien.

There is one occasion when you would add the ‘S’ - this is when it is followed by the pronoun en in order to make for proper pronunciation. In this case, you would write profites-en bien.

This is, however, a phrase that you're more likely to hear spoken that see written down.

Use it like this

Profite bien de ton séjour dans les Alpes ! J'espère que vous passerez beaucoup de temps à faire de la randonnée. – Enjoy your time in the Alps! I hope you’ll get to spend a lot of time hiking.

Cela te fera du bien de passer du temps avec tes parents. Profite bien de ce week-end avec eux. – It will be really nice for you to have this time with your parents. Make the most out of your weekend with them.

