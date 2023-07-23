Heatwaves, pool taxes and weird laws: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

You may have noticed that it has been a bit hot recently. France, in common with much of the world, is seeing ever-hotter temperatures and temperature records are regularly being broken in villages, towns and cities across the country.

MAP: The highest temperatures recorded in France

There’s something homeowners in France need to know. Electricity bills are set to go up by 10 percent from August 1st as France begins phasing out its electricity price cap. We explain…

Cost of electricity set to rise in France in August

There was a government reshuffle this past week - not that you’re really likely to notice, as it was a limited one, and many of the faces remain the same. But, it’s always good to know who's who in the cabinet, if only so you know who to blame for whatever’s currently ailing you ... so here's the complete list of France’s new government.

Who's who in the new French government

Moving countries generally involves a bit of a culture shock, but there are certain things that regularly surprise Americans about France. We asked American journalist Genevieve Mansfield to recall her biggest shocks on moving to France.

12 of the biggest culture shocks for Americans in France

France is home to the highest number of private pools in Europe and it's common to find average-sized homes with a pool in the garden, especially in the south. But, if your French property has a pool - or you're thinking of adding one - then will you be liable for additional taxes?

Reader Question: Do I have to pay taxes on my French swimming pool?

In France, mayors - and their local authorities - wield quite a lot of power. They can, and do, bring in laws that have far-reaching effects on the lives of local people - from traffic restrictions to rules on drinking and even, in extreme cases, imposing a night-time curfew. And some of the local rules are pretty weird.

France's weirdest local laws - from mosquito bans to donkey rules