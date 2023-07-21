La Belle Vie: Culture shocks, strange local laws and mastering French slang

Advertisement

This week, inspired by our sister-site in Spain, I sat down and wrote out all of the things that surprised me at first (and sometimes still do) after moving to France. I settled on 12 items, but of course, as soon as I finished writing about 30 other ideas came to mind.

The primary one that continues to inspire shock and awe is access to French trains. My friends and I are planning a hiking trip to the Alps in September and we managed to find a train that takes you directly from Paris to a small town in the mountains with a local bus (navette) that connects you directly to the hiking trail. This would be a difficult feat for someone without a car in the United States.

12 of the biggest culture shocks for Americans in France

Another aspect of life in Paris that I still struggle to get used to is how often dog-owners are happy to let their pets walk without a leash in the big city. I must say, I am a bit biased being a cat-person myself, so perhaps I should open my mind to benefits of walking a dog without a leash.

When it comes to dogs in France, Americans often comment on the dog-poop problem, particularly in the capital. Recently, one French city in the south has decided to (excuse my pun) 'cut the crap' by creating a DNA database of dogs in town to match the feacal matter to the wrongdoer and issue a fine. This is not the only strange local law, other French mayors have brought forward some downright bizarre rules.

France’s weirdest local laws – from mosquito bans to donkey rules

On the topic of culture shocks, I have a 'French person in the US' one to share. When visiting my parents' house in the United States, my French partner entered the kitchen and started smiling randomly. I asked him whether something was funny, and he chuckled and said "the fridge has an ice maker, just like in all the American movies".

I had not realised this was a stereotype of American kitchens - or that it was noticeably absent in France, but he was right. Ice is not as readily available in France as it is in the States, and if you go to a café or restaurant you will have to specifically ask for it. This might be why some people on social media have been wondering whether you actually have to pay for ice in France.

Reader Question: Do Paris cafés really charge extra for ice?

Oddly enough, a recent survey by Expat Insider on how easy (or hard) it is to settle in various countries across the world ranked France in 33rd place out of 53 destinations, and not once did it mention anything about ice or dog poop.

It did however reference some more general ways settling in France can be a challenge for foreigners - like learning the language and handling administrative tasks. In my opinion, these two hurdles are closely related in a positive manner - the better you get at one, the more you'll improve with the other.

And when it came to aspects of life that start to take shape once you have crossed the initial barriers, France performed pretty well in comparison to other countries.

How hard is it to settle in France?

But in those initial months of moving to a new country, there are bound to be plenty of moments where you just want to scream the F-word or cry in the Metro (we have all done it, no shame). If you want to do it in an authentically French manner, you can start by learning about the versatility of gros mots.

'Putain de bordel de merde': How to use the F-word in French

And finally, you'll certainly find that as you spend more time in France, the words you learned in French class seem to be less and less common. People opt for slang terms, and frequently mix in the tricky verlan (backwards slang).

No one is going to laugh at you for using the proper terminology, but if you want to show your French friends that you really understand the ins and outs of their language, whether the word is included in the dictionary or not, then you'll want to take a look through this list.

French slang: The everyday words they don't teach you at school