How to watch the Women’s World Cup in France

Football fans in France breathed an almighty sigh of relief last month, when French broadcasters finally agreed a deal to broadcast the women’s World Cup, which is taking place in Australia and New Zealand.

The tournament kicked off in Auckland on Thursday, with co-hosts New Zealand beating Norway 1-0 in front of 42,137 fans - the biggest-ever crowd for any game of association football in New Zealand. A few hours later, Australia beat Ireland by the same scoreline in Sydney, in front of another record-breaking crowd - 75,784.

It's already been a remarkable World Cup so far. The rest is yet to come...

For those of us unable to get to either host nation for the remainder of the tournament there is good news - all matches are available to watch free to air on either M6, W9 or France Télévisions’ channels.

Although time differences mean that you may occasionally have to get up in the early hours of the morning to catch the earlier matches, and then struggle bleary-eyed through your working day, or persuade someone to write a note to your boss on your behalf.

The time difference also means that ‘fan zones’ are not a thing in France for this particular tournament - though you may find a friendly café or bar that will have their TVs turned to the right channels for matches at more reasonable times.

The French team - among the top 5 bookies favourites - will kick off their World Cup 2023 bid in against Jamaica on Sunday, July 23rd

Here, then are the dates, times and channels for the remaining matches in the pool phase of the competition. Be aware, TV schedules are subject to change

Saturday, July 22nd (all kick-off times are France time)

3am USA v Vietnam (M6)

9am Zambia v Japan (France 3)

11.30am England v Haïti (W9)

2pm Denmark v China (W9)

Sunday, July 23rd

7am Sweden v South Africa (France 3)

9.30am Netherlands v Portugal (France 3)

12noon France v Jamaica (M6)

Monday, July 24th

8am Italy v Argentina (France 3)

10.30am Germany v Morocco (M6)

1pm Brazil v Panama (W9)

Tuesday, July 25th

4am Colombia v South Korea (France 2)

7.30am New Zealand v Philippines (France 3)

10am Switzerland v Norway (France 2)

Wednesday, July 26th

7am Japan v Costa Rica (France 3)

9.30am Spain v Zambia (France 3)

2pm Canada v Ireland (M6)

Thursday, July 27th

3am USA v Netherlands (France 2)

9.30am Portugal v Vietnam (M6)

12noon Australia v Nigeria (W9)

Friday, July 28th

2am Argentina v South Africa (M6)

10.30am England v Denmark (M6)

1pm China v Haïti (W9)

Saturday, July 29th

9.30am Sweden v Italy (France 2)

12noon France v Brazil (France 3)

2.30pm Panama v Jamaica (W9)

Sunday, July 30th

6.30am South Korea v Morocco (France 3)

9am Switzerland v New Zealand (France 2) / Norway v Philippines (France TV Sport)

11.30am Germany v Colombia (France 3)

Monday, July 31st

9am Costa Rica v Zambia / Japan v Spain (M6 channels - match order TBC)

12noon Canada v Australia (France 3) / Ireland v Nigeria (France TV Sport)

Tuesday, August 1st

9am Portugal v USA (France 2) / Vietnam v Netherlands (France TV Sport)

1pm Haïti v Denmark / China v England (M6 channels)

Wednesday, August 2nd

9am South Africa v Italy / Argentina v Sweden (M6 channels)

12noon Panama v France (France 3) / Jamaica v Brazil (France TV Sport)

The knockout phase of the tournament kicks off on Saturday August 5th. While the teams involved remain to be determined, the broadcasters have agreed to show matches as follows:

Saturday, August 5th: Round of 16

7am Winner Pool A v second Pool C (M6 channels)

10am Winner Pool C v second Pool A (M6 channels)

Sunday, August 6th: Round of 16

4am Winner Pool E v second Pool G (France 2)

11am Winner Pool G v second Pool (France 3, then France 2, extra time, if required back on France 3… yeah)

Monday, August 7th: Round of 16

9.30am Winner Pool D v second Pool B (France 2)

12.30pm Winner Pool B v second Pool D (France 4, then France 3)

Friday, August 11th

3am First quarter-final (M6 channels)

9am Second quarter-final (M6 channels)

Saturday, August 12th

9am Third quarter-final (France Télévisions)

12.30pm Fourth quarter-final (France Télévisions)

Tuesday, August 15th

10am First semi-final (France Télévisions)

12noon Second semi-final (M6 channels)

Sunday, August 20th

12noon The final (France Télévisions)