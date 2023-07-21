French Expression of the Day: Avoir une petite mine

Advertisement

Why do I need to know avoir une petite mine?

Because if someone tells you this, you may want to look in the mirror.

What does it mean?

Avoir une petite mine – roughly pronounced ah-vwar oon peh-teet meen – technically translates to “to have a small mine”.

However, in this case, the word mine does not have anything to do with the explosive device or the place where one would extract minerals from below the earth.

Advertisement

It refers to one’s face - more specifically - one’s expression. As such, the expression of ‘having a small face’ simply refers to someone who appears tired, sad or in a bad mood. In English you might say 'have a long face'.

In the 15th century, people in France began to use the word mine to refer to someone’s appearance or their face. This is where the other expression avoir bonne mine (to look healthy or to have rosy cheeks) came from.

It is not clear why the word mine came to refer to a person’s countenance, but it's used in this way in several other expressions - like payer de mine, which means to be beautiful or to have an appealing face, or mine de rien (nothing face) which means acting cool or indifferent.

Use it like this

Il avait une petite mine après sa longue journée de travail. – He looked very tired after his long day at work.

Qu'est-ce qui ne va pas ? Tu as une petite mine. Il s'est passé quelque chose ? – What’s wrong? You look sad. Did something happen?

Did you know you can get notifications of all our French words and Expressions of the Day on our new app as soon as we publish? Just open up The Local app, click on 'user' and 'notifications' and then select France and French Word of the Day