Macron reshuffles cabinet, eyeing a 'reset' for France

After weeks of speculation that he might change prime minister, the 45-year-old head of state said on Monday that he was sticking with Elisabeth Borne.

Since his re-election last May, Macron has faced months of fierce street protests over a deeply unpopular pensions reform and was forced into crisis management again late last month when riots erupted nationwide.

Advisers and ministers had long argued over whether the centrist should carry out a major overhaul of the cabinet to signal a fresh start, but in the end the changes were limited.

The highest-profile change saw the replacement of Pap Ndiaye, France's first black education minister, who despite a solid intellectual profile was seen as lacking political experience and found little support among Macron's allies.

His successor is Gabriel Attal, 34, a former government spokesman and currently public accounts minister, and rising star in the Macron administration, the sources told AFP.

Junior interior minister Marlene Schiappa was also sacked after she became embroiled in a scandal over the management of a public fund to fight Islamic extremism which she announced in 2021.

The feminist campaigner also irked her colleagues by posing for Playboy magazine in the middle of the protests over Macron's pension reform, which raised the retirement age to 64 from 62.

France got a new health minister, Aurélien Rousseau, who was previously chief of staff to Prime Minister Borne.

Macron's popularity ratings remain low but have begun to recover after suffering a near-record slump in April, with 31 percent of respondents in a July 5th poll saying they had a positive view of him.



