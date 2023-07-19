MAP: The highest temperatures recorded in France

Advertisement

As southern Europe grapples with intense heat amid the Cerberus heatwave, with peaks rising to 44C in some areas, France's weather service provider, Météo France, has recorded at several new local heat records.

🌡️ En ce mardi, plusieurs records de températures max dépassés, en particulier dans le Sud-Est.



C'est le cas notamment :

➡️à l'Alpe d'Huez (Isère), avec 29.5 °C (1860m)

➡️à Renno (Corse), avec 38,3 °(755m)

➡️à Aups (Var), avec 38,6 °C (497m)



(Valeurs provisoires 17h)#canicule pic.twitter.com/yRhlSXLb4G — Météo-France (@meteofrance) July 18, 2023

In recent years, the climate crisis has led to rising temperatures and France is no exception. The summer of 2022 saw three heatwaves, breaking numerous records including the earliest time the country recorded a temperature over 40C.

On the whole, the 2022 summer was the second hottest record in France with 33 days of heatwaves recorded, beating the record of 23 days in 1983. In comparison, the summer of 2003, known for having caused between 15,000 to 20,000 fatalities due to high temperatures, experienced 22 heatwave days.

The all-time national temperature record of 46C dates from 2019 and was set in Verargues, near Montpellier in southern France.

But as well as national and long-term records - weather stations in towns and cities across France are also regularly seeing local records broken. The below data is taken from measurements at local weather stations that have been verified by French national weather forecaster Météo France.