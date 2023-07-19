French Word of the Day: Élucubration

Advertisement

Why do I need to know élucubration?

Because now you have the word to describe the long-winded (and somewhat confusing) social media post that your friend with strong opinions shared.

What does it mean?

Élucubration – roughly pronounced ay-loo-koo-brah-tseeon – is the French term, though a bit pejorative in its typical usage, to describe a long-winded rant or tirade.

It is defined by the French dictionary Larousse as an ‘unreasonable rambling’.

Typically, this word is not used warmly. It is primarily meant to describe someone whose obsession with whatever topic they are going on and on about has become somewhat ridiculous and should not be taken seriously.

Advertisement

In more serious circumstances, you might see a politically fringe manifesto described as an ‘élucubration’.

You may also hear someone describe a long thought piece that they disagree with or do not see as standing up to reason as an élucubration.

Use it like this

Sarah n'est pas d'accord avec les élucubrations de l'homme politique sur les sujets de société. – Sarah disagreed with politician's fringe rantings about social topics.

Le fils a dit à sa mère : Assez de tes longues élucubrations sur le fait que je dois ranger ma chambre ! – The son said to his mother: enough with the long rants about how I need to clean my room!

Did you know you can get notifications of all our French words and Expressions of the Day on our new app as soon as we publish? Just open up The Local app, click on 'user' and 'notifications' and then select France and French Word of the Day