French stations closed after fake terror alert

Traffic has resumed at the Lille Europe and Lille Flandres stations, following a false security alert on Wednesday morning which led to evacuations according to the préfecture for the Nord département.

Local law enforcement tweeted from their official account that the operation was complete at midday and that there was "no longer any doubt".

According to Le Voix du Nord, citing the préfecture for the Nord département, police have arrested two suspects involved in the incident, one of whom already had dealings with law enforcement.

The regional newspaper also reported that the two are likely a couple who made a false call about a possible terrorist threat on board a train headed toward Lille, set to arrive before 10am, in order to avoid missing their train.

A call to the SNCF alert number, 3117, was made at approximately 8:50am to report the terrorist threat.

In response, a representative for the Roubaix préfecture, Sonia Hasni, said in a press conference that "the train in question was diverted to the Lille Europe station for security purposes, and the warning was taken very seriously".

A police source told AFP that the bomb squad and anti-terror units were mobilised, and eventually determined there was no genuine threat.

By middway, traffic had resumed on Metro and tramways passing through the Lille-Europe station. The Eurostar, which also uses Lille Europe station, reported severe delays of services due at the station.

France has been the subject of repeated terror attacks since 2015, including several at railway stations.