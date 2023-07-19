French Alpine regions ponder bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

Advertisement

Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur, along with the Comité national olympique et sportif français (CNOSF), "have come together to consider" this candidacy, they said in a press release.

The aim is to arrive at a collective decision by mid-September.

CNOSF president David Lappartient welcomed, "a great opportunity to continue the momentum of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games".

"Together, we must imagine the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games of the future in the context of global warming," he continued.

"Games that respect balance, Games that promote transitions in the mountain world, economical Games and popular Games. It is this challenge that we are

ready to take up."

Sweden are interested in hosting the 2030 Games after losing out to Milan-Cortina for 2026, with 2002 hosts Salt Lake City also in the running.

France have hosted the Winter Olympics three times -- Chamonix in 1924, Grenoble in 1968 and Albertville in 1992.

Paris organised the Summer Olympics in 1900 and 1924, and will host next year's Games.