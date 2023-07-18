UK-France travellers warned of long queues at Dover this weekend

Advertisement

The weekend of July 22nd and 23rd is expected to be a busy one as UK schools break up and families depart on their summer holidays.

In what has become a familiar scene, the UK Port of Dover is expecting long queues, as enhanced post-Brexit passport checks combined with a high volume of traffic threaten to overwhelm the port.

Passengers are being advised to arrive up to three hours before their scheduled ferry crossing, and reassured that if they miss their scheduled departure they will be able to depart on the next available ferry.

Advertisement

Port of Dover chief executive Doug Bannister told UK newspaper The Guardian: "our modelling indicates that processing times may be up to two-and-a-half hours during the peak hours of 6am to 1pm during the first couple of Saturdays and Sundays of the summer holidays, due to the extreme popularity of these days".

The port has struggled with peak travel periods ever since the post-Brexit passport checks were introduced - arrivals into France now need to have their passports scanned and stamped by French officials, as the border is now an external EU border.

This has affected all UK-France travel, but Dover has been particularly badly hit since the size and location of the port means that it is difficult to expand the passport checking area.

The Eurotunnel at Folkestone generally sees fewer problems because is had been able to expand its processing area, while bosses at Eurostar have been forced to run fewer trains (and push up prices) so as to avoid massive queues at London St Pancras station.

Bannister added that the port has "worked hard to ensure the best experience possible" for holidaymakers, including expanding the number of booths available for French border control officers and diverting coaches to another area to avoid processing holdups.

Travel bosses have warned that queues will likely become worse once the EU's new Entry & Exit System of enhanced passport controls comes into effect - likely in 2024.

Around 60 million passengers per year travel from the UK to France, many of them intended to travel onwards to Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany or Spain.