Macron to keep PM in place with government shakeup on the horizon

It had been widely rumoured that Borne would be replaced as PM after a turbulent few months for France including a bruising battle over pension reform that saw months of strikes and sometimes violent demos.

But on Monday, the Elysée announced that Macron has decided to keep Borne in place for the sake of "stability" and to continue "fundamental work" which has been undertaken since Macron's re-election in 2022.

"To ensure stability and in-depth work, the president has decided to keep the prime minister in place," the official said.

The president is poised to later this week make an announcement "reminding the country of his clear direction".

In France, the Prime Minister role is in the gift of the president and prime ministers are often replaced after tumultuous political periods, to either boost their approval by distancing themselves form an unpopular policy or simply start anew.

The popular joke is that the main job of the prime minister is to get sacked to allow the president to 'reset' their mandate.

Borne, a technocrat who had previously been labour minister, was given the job in May 2022, shortly before the parliamentary elections that saw Macron's party lose their overall majority in parliament. Her job is largely to try and guide legislation through parliament without a majority - a tricky role that has seen her frequently reach for the controversial 'Article 49.3' powers that allow bills to be pushed through without parliamentary approval.

Her decision - backed by Macron - to do this with pension reform lead to violent protests in towns and cities across France.

Borne said she will proceed with a minor remaniement (reshuffle) of her cabinet this week

Later in the week, the French president is also expected to address the French public, though this is intended to be an opportunity to take stock of the '100 days of appeasement' plan that was enacted in mid-April, after pension reform raising the minimum retirement age to 64 was signed into law.

After the announcement, Macron will set off on a tour of the Pacific, including the overseas French territory of New Caledonia.