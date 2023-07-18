France will no longer require cars to show insurance green cards

Advertisement

The green piece of paper (carte verte in French) that must be visible on vehicles is used to prove that a motorist has vehicle insurance - and it has been a requirement for French vehicles for over 40 years.

As French law currently stands, drivers can be fined up to €35 for failing to show proof of vehicle insurance (while driving while uninsured is of course also an offence).

French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin told a Monday press conference on road safety that they would be done away with from April 2024.

"It will be recorded directly by insurance companies in a file accessible to police and gendarmes", the minister said.

The new digital system will allow for drivers' insurance to be checked using licence plates and by verifying information in the file of insured vehicles (FAV) - which has been accessible to law enforcement since 2019. Insurance companies are required to update the register every 72 hours.

A large part of the reason the government wants to do away with the paper stickers is that the electronic version via the file of insured drivers would more effective in fighting against insurance fraud, the President of France Assureurs, Françoise Lustman, told BFMTV in September 2022.

On top of that, the computerised process would also save money on printing and mailing the documents.

The French government also announced other changes to road safety, including creating the charge of 'road killing' (homicide routière), which will replace the previous status of "involuntary homicide" - causing death by reckless driving. The penalties will remain the same, however.

Additionally, the automatic suspension of driving licences for those found to be operating a vehicle under the influence. The minister also referenced plans to eventually create an electronic version of French driver's licences, but assured that this would not involve doing away with the paper versions.