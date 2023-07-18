Cost of electricity set to rise in France in August

Advertisement

Electricity tariffs in France are expected to increase by 10 percent starting on August 1st, based on a report published by Les Echos.

The increase still must be referred by the French government's energy consultation body (conseil supérieur de l'énergie), but according to BFMTV, the confirmation is set to go through on Tuesday.

The price rise is set to affect households and small businesses. Consumers can expect to see average price increases of about €150 per year (€12.50 a month) according to BFMTV.

The most recent rise in electricity rates was on February 1st, when tariffs went up by 15 percent, in accordance with the energy price cap (bouclier tarifaire) in place. This led to an average electricity bill increase of €20 per month for most customers.

However, France's finance minister Bruno Le Maire, announced recently that the bouclier tarifaire would begin to be progressively phased out until it is entirely removed in early 2025, in an attempt to reduce the country's debt burden.

France already scrapped the cap on price rises for gas at the start of July.