Will France escape the 'Cerberus' heatwave?

France largely escaped the heatwave nicknamed 'Cerberus' last week, which saw record temperatures in Spain, Italy and Greece. Greek authorities temporarily closed the Acropolis during the middle of the day after a tourist collapsed in the heat.

Cerberus is predicted to continue into this week, with the European Space Agency predicting that Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland may see extreme heat.

However, French weather forecaster Météo France is not predicting extreme temperatures for most of the country - an orange warning (the second-highest alert level) has been issued for some areas along the Mediterranean coast, but the rest of the country looks set to enjoy weather that is close to seasonal norms.

Map: Meteo France

The hottest part of the country is set to be the Mediterranean coast, which is likely to see temperatures of up to 36C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rest of the country is predicted to see temperatures of 25C-30C, with the western areas of Brittany and Normandy a little cooler at 20C-25C.

The orange heatwave warning is in place on Monday and Tuesday for Alpes-Maritime - the département that contains Nice - while the surrounding départements in the south-east of the country are on a yellow level warning.

Some storms are expected across the centre of the country on Tuesday.

In neighbouring Italy 16 cities including Rome and Florence are under a red alert for heat, with temperatures set to top 40C and Monday and 43C by the middle of the week.