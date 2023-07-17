South-west France town brings in fines for sitting or laying in public spaces

Advertisement

Local authorities in the town of Angoulême - famous for its yearly comic book festival - have introduced a new decree that seeks to limit people from being able to sit down in public spaces.

The rule aims to remind people to display "good manners and civility", as well as to "help people feel more safe and to combat violence and alcoholism", Jean-Philippe Pousset, the deputy mayor of Angoulême told Le Parisien.

Pousset told Franceinfo that the decree follows several complaints sent to the town hall by shopkeepers and local residents in response to groups of intoxicated people "disturbing the public tranquillity".

Advertisement

The new decree allows a fine of €35 to be imposed on any collection of people "generating a nuisance (ie noise or damage)" and grouped together "either in an immobile or slightly mobile state, though not in transit".

It also would prohibit people from "sitting, standing or lying down if it obstructs pedestrian traffic".

Repeat offenders can be charged up to €150 for a second offence.

The decree is provisional and only valid for one year, and it will be in effect seven days a week from 10am to 9pm in the winter (November to March), and 10am to 2am in the summer (from April to October).

It will apply to the space next to any building or business in operation, as well as public spaces such as squares, gardens and courtyards. The decree also included the space around the train station, town hall and the church 'Saint-Martial'.

Advertisement

This is not the first time Angoulême has taken aim at people sitting down in public.

In 2014, the city - under the head of right-wing mayor Xavier Bonnefont (who still holds the post) - fenced-off several public benches, reportedly to discourage drunken homeless people from taking up residence in the area. This move generated a strong backlash, with many on social media calling it 'inhumane'. As such, the fencing around the benches was removed.

Petit rappel qu'en 2014 la municipalité d'Angoulême installait des grillages autour de bancs publics situés proches d'un centre commercial pour décourager les SDF. Aujourd'hui ce sont des amendes de 35 € si tu occupe l'espace public.

Photo Pierre Duffour/AFP pic.twitter.com/DydopOXRHu — Sous secrétaire d'étable à l'épanouissement Bovin (@JPguedas) July 16, 2023

The new rule has already generated strong criticism, particularly from left-wing politicians like Raphaël Manzanas, who told Le Parisien that it was "an attack on the freedom of movement" and that it would particularly affect those in precarious situations.

"Asking people who beg to pay a €35 fine is a bad move on the part of the city", Manzanas said.

However, the deputy mayor said it is "not an anti-begging ordinance". He told Le Parisien that "someone panhandling without disturbing the public space poses no problem. A person lying in the middle of a pedestrians' walkway does".