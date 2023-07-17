On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Macron speech - a TV address from Emmanuel Macron is expected some time this week. The president did not make the traditional TV speech on July 14th, but said that instead he would address the nation "in the coming days" on topics including the recent riots and the promised 're-set' after the pension protests.

Tuesday

Reconstruction law - After hundreds of buildings, including shops, banks, government offices and schools, were damaged and looted during riots in response to the death of French teenager Nahel M, France's environment minister, Christophe Béchu, said that an 'emergency law' to quickly reconstruct places that were destroyed will be presented to the Senate on Tuesday. It will then go back to the Assemblée nationale on Thursday.

Nice Jazz festival - Running from Tuesday, July 18th to Friday, July 21st, the Nice Jazz festival will bring together more than 20 acts, including some of the greats: Herbie Hancock, Tom Jones, as well as French singer-songwriter Juliette Armanet.

Wednesday

Festival de Cornouaille - Another festival, this translates as the Cornwall Festival, but it’s in Quimper, in the heart of Brittany - and it has been going for 100 years. This year’s event runs from Wednesday, July 19th to the 23rd and celebrates - as always - the best of Celtic culture in France. All the details are here.

Friday

British airport strikes - For anyone flying from London Heathrow airport to Paris, you should be aware that strike action is expected throughout much of the month of July. Specifically, the Unite union at the airport has called for walkouts from Friday, July 21st until Monday, July 24th.

Sunday

Tour de France ends (and starts) - the Tour de France cycle race ends with the traditional ride up the Champs-Elysées in Paris to the finish point. Meanwhile down in Clermont-Ferrand the women's Tour gets underway, finishing the following Sunday.