French Word of the Day: Les fringues

Advertisement

Why do I need to know les fringues?

Because someone might ask where you got yours from (if they like them).

What does it mean?

Les fringues – roughly pronounced lay frahn-guh – translates exactly to “pieces of fabric” or “pieces of clothing”. The word, most often in a casual setting, is a feminine French noun.

Originally, it was primarily used when discussing sewing or clothing design to refer to fabric, but these days the word is used in colloquial speech for ‘clothes’ or ‘outfit’.

Advertisement

As such, you might have someone come up to you and say “J’aime bien tes fringues” (I really like your clothes).

The more formal version of the word fringues would be vêtements.

There is also a slang verb meaning ‘to get dressed’ which comes from this term - it is se fringuer. You can use it in place of the more formal s’habiller.

Use it like this

Tes fringues sont très stylées ! Où les as-tu achetés ? – Your clothes are super stylish! Where did you buy them?

Je mets certaines de mes fringues dans un bagage à main au cas où les bagages se perdraient. – I put some of my clothes in my carry-on in case the suitcase gets lost.

Did you know you can get notifications of all our French words and Expressions of the Day on our new app as soon as we publish? Just open up The Local app, click on 'user' and 'notifications' and then select France and French Word of the Day