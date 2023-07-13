French supermarket suppliers agree to offer more discounts

Advertisement

France's ministry of economy has reached a deal with 39 out of the 75 leading food and supermarket suppliers in order to offer reduced pricing and discounts on necessary products in the coming months.

The ministry of economy told Franceinfo on Wednesday that the price cuts will be focused on approximately 1,000 brand-name products at stores, with reductions averaging between five and seven percent.

As for consumers, they will begin to see prices on the shelves start dropping as early as July, while many other products will become cheaper in August and September.

Which products are affected?

In this case, the French ministry of economy negotiated with brands, rather than individual supermarkets. For example, canned vegetables with the Bonduelle brand are expected to drop approximately 10 percent in price across the board.

The same decrease will apply to Mars Petcare products - which sells dog and cat food. Haribo, the candy brand, will drop prices by 7.5 percent on average.

Meanwhile, other retailers negotiated deals, like the 'buy two get one free' offer that will be available for sugar-free Coca-Cola.

These discounts will not last forever - many have only agreed to short-term discounting, some for just three months.

On the other hand, some brands, like the pasta retailers Barilla and Panzani, agreed with France's ministry of economy that they would activate special clauses in their contracts to simply renegotiate prices with supermarkets. As such, consumers will directly see the prices for these brands' pasta drop by a few cents in July.

These new prices would last until the next price scheduled negotiation.

Generally, you likely will not see large price decreases on products containing milk and pork, as the cost to produce these raw materials has continued to increase and 13 of the retailer groups that supply them negotiated with France's ministry of economy to avoid offering discounts.

How will I know which products are discounted?

There will not be a sign pointing to these discounts like there was during the 'anti-inflation quarter' put forward by the French government during the spring of 2023 to help consumers handle high food prices.

France's ministry of economy told Franceinfo that is because "retailers do not always grant the same price structure from one supermarket to another, so they do not want to specify the amount of the discount they had negotiated previously on a case-by- case basis".

"People will notice when prices drop", Jean-Hilippe André, a spokesperson for the National Association for the Food Industry (Association Nationale des Industries Alimentaires) told Le Parisien.