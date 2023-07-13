French Expression of the Day: Comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles

Advertisement

Why do I need to know comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles?

Because if you felt like you did not receive a particularly warm welcome, then you might want to break out this expression.

What does it mean?

Comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles – roughly pronounced come uhn she-ahn dahns uhn juh duh keys – translates exactly to “like a dog in a bowling alley”.

The expression is casual, and predominantly used by members of the older generation in France - it has been around for several decades and is less common among the youth. Nevertheless, it comes in handy when looking to describe an ill-timed arrival.

Though keep in mind, these days people simply use the English word bowling (with a french pronunciation) for ‘bowling alley’.

You might use comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles when someone shows up unannounced, at an inconvenient time. In English, one might say ‘out of the blue’.

It can also mean to be received or welcomed with very little hospitality or in bad conditions. For example, if the staff at a hotel were particularly discourteous to you, then that might be a good time to break out this French expression.

The phrase itself is pretty logical - in a literal sense, a dog in a bowling alley would be neither welcome nor well-received.

Use it like this

Personne ne l’attendait, il est arrivé comme un chien dans un jeu de quilles. – No one was expecting him, he just showed up out of the blue.

Le personnel de l'hôtel a été très impoli à notre arrivée et la chambre était sale ! Nous avons été reçus comme des chiens dans un jeu de quilles. – The hotel staff were very rude when we got there and the room was dirty! We were treated like dogs.

