26 French départements on weather alert for thunderstorms

France's national weather operator, Météo France, has placed dozens of départements primarily located in the east on the orange weather alert for storms.

As of Tuesday evening, 26 départements were listed on the alert for potentially severe thunderstorms, with hail, heavy rainfall and localised wind gusts of up to 130km per hour.

A weather warning map as of Tuesday by Météo France

According to Météo France, stormy weather may continue into Wednesday morning in the south-east, but forecasters predict that it will begin to abate in the rest of the country throughout the day on Wednesday.

In response, several cities such as Lyon, Strasbourg and Nancy have announced that public parks would close early in anticipation of the storms.

Train travel has also been affected - as a precaution, France's national rail service SNCF announced they would be suspending traffic on several routes in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. Disruption was also expected on some TER lines in Burgundy and Grand Est, according to SNCF.

De 16h00 à 19h00 : Ambérieu – Bourg-en-Bresse ; Bourg-en-Bresse – Macon ; Bourg-en-Bresse – Saint-Amour https://t.co/qpyu89VObN — SNCF TER AURA (@SNCFTERAURA) July 11, 2023

An additional nine départements in the south east - Rhône, Ain, Isère, Alpes-Maritimes, Loire, Alpes-des-Haute-Provence, Jura, Côte d'Or, Saône-et-Loire - were still on orange alert for heatwave as well on Tuesday evening.

Temperatures of up to 35C are forecasted to continue in the south-east on Wednesday too.