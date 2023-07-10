On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

Advertisement

Monday

Journal du Dimanche strike - The strike at Sunday newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche enters its third week as staff continue to protest against the appointment of far-right journalist Geoffrey Lejeune as editor - 95 percent of staff voted to continue the strike on Friday, according to 20 Minutes.

Wednesday

Union meeting - France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will meet with union leaders and representatives on Wednesday, with the goal of "building a new pact for working life" as called for by President Emmanuel Macron after pension reform passed. Some of the ideas floated include expanding France's profit-sharing laws.

Brevet exam results - The last day that pupils might receive their test scores from the Brevet, which is an examination taken by 14-year-olds before they move up to lycée .

Thursday

Barcelona-Lyon - Spain’s state-owned rail operator Renfe will begin running trains between Barcelona and Lyon on July 13th, while a Madrid-Marseille route will launch on July 28th.

Friday

Fête Nationale - July 14th is France's national festival - expect a day off work (this year it falls on a Friday making a perfect long weekend) fireworks in towns and villages across France, local celebrations and the celebrated Bals des pompiers (firemen's balls). This year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for France's Bastille Day military parade.

Due to security concerns after the riots, the sale of fireworks to individuals is banned, but this does not affect organisations or town/city councils who have displays planned.

Saturday

Train ticket sale - July 15th is the final day to be able to qualify for €19 train tickets on France's Intercité lines. The tickets are good for any journey until August 31st. Here is how you can purchase these low-cost tickets.

An update on '100 days of calm' - After the bitter dispute of the pension strikes, Emmanuel Macron called for '100 days of calm' during which ministers would work on ideas for new proposals for reform. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is expected to give an update on these by July 15th.

Sunday

Weekend traffic - According to France's traffic watchdog Bison Futé, there will be significant traffic on Sunday as people make their way home after the three day weekend. Bison Futé predicted traffic jams on Sunday, both for departures and arrivals, with Île-de-France on 'red' alert.