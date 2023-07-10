Advertisement

Politics

Macron to host Modi at Louvre for Bastille Day dinner

Published: 10 Jul, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 10 Jul 2023 14:52 CET
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with France's President Emmanuel Macron the G7 Leaders' Summit in May 2023. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guest of honour at France's Bastille Day celebration, will dine with President Emmanuel Macron at the Louvre museum on Friday, Macron's office said.

More than 200 guests will join the two leaders on France's national holiday for the dinner in Modi's honour at the world's biggest museum, and are to be treated to a special viewing of a number of iconic works, the presidency said.

Modi, who arrives on Thursday for what will be his fifth trip to France, is to meet with Macron for a private dinner before visiting  Indian artists who participated in this year's Namaste France festival, an event highlighting cultural links between both countries.

On Friday he will attend the traditional Bastille Day military parade, which will this year feature a sizable Indian contingent, have more talks with Macron, and attend a business leader forum, the presidency said.

France and India, whose strategic partnership goes back 25 years, are negotiating business deals in several areas, including defence and energy, but French government sources said they may not be finalised in time for Modi's visit.

