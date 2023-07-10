Heatwave warnings for eastern France as temperatures climb

Advertisement

Météo France has issued heatwave warnings for seven départements at the orange level, the second highest level of alert.

The départements on alert are; Rhône, Ain, Isère, Alpes-Maritimes, Loire, Var and Alpes-des-Haute-Provence.

However high temperatures are also forecast for much of the rest of the country, with temperatures expected to climb to 35C to 40C by the end of the week. 25 départements, mostly in the east of the country are on yellow 'be alert' level warnings for canicule (heatwaves).

🌡 #Temperatures prévues ces 2 prochains jours.



➡️ Lundi : à la hausse dans le sud-est et en baisse sur le quart nord-est.



➡️ Mardi : hausse des maxi. du Centre-Est à l'Alsace, 38°C voire plus sur le Centre-Est, avant l'arrivée d'orages en soirée. pic.twitter.com/aYtopOTpBp — Météo-France (@meteofrance) July 9, 2023

On Monday it is predicted to be 37C-40C along the Riviera, and 32C in Montpellier and Toulouse, 31C in Strasbourg, 28C in Paris and 30C in Bordeaux, Limoges and Bourges.

The long term forecast for the summer in France is for high temperatures but also frequent storms.