British hiker killed in Mont Blanc fall
A British man in his 50s died in a fall on Sunday while hiking near the foot of France's tallest mountain Mont Blanc, police in the Chamonix region said on Monday.
The hiker was taking a difficult track near the Bionnassay glacier, the smallest on the French side of the Mont-Blanc massif, at a spot known as Nid d'Aigle (Eagle's Nest).
He fell around 50 metres and was killed instantly, emergency responders said.
