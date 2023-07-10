Advertisement

Police

British hiker killed in Mont Blanc fall

Published: 10 Jul, 2023 CET. Updated: Mon 10 Jul 2023 10:19 CET
The Massif of Mont-Blanc and l'aiguille du Midi in the French Alps. Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP

A British man in his 50s died in a fall on Sunday while hiking near the foot of France's tallest mountain Mont Blanc, police in the Chamonix region said on Monday.

The hiker was taking a difficult track near the Bionnassay glacier, the smallest on the French side of the Mont-Blanc massif, at a spot known as Nid d'Aigle (Eagle's Nest).

He fell around 50 metres and was killed instantly, emergency responders said.

