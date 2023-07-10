Bastille Day: What to expect from France's Fête nationale in 2023

Advertisement

July 14th is the Fête nationale in France, often known as Bastille Day in the anglophone world, which marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille in 1789 - the event that symbolises the beginning of the French revolution.

It's a public holiday with a party atmosphere, so here's what to expect in 2023.

Fireworks

It's traditional for towns and cities across France to put on fireworks displays either on the night itself or on July 13th. This year, due to security concerns following rioting across France, the sale of fireworks to individuals is banned.

However, this does not affect town councils or organisations are are putting a public display, so most town's celebrations will go ahead as planned.

Some of the Paris suburbs, which saw the worst of the rioting, have decided to cancel their planned displays, while the Bas-Rhin area; which includes Strasbourg, has recommended that fireworks be cancelled due to the risk of wildfires.

Paris will hold the traditional fireworks display and concert at the foot of the Eiffel Tower - entry is free but getting there early is advised (or you could avoid the crowds and watch the fireworks from the numerous other vantage points in the city).

Day off

July 14th is a public holiday in France and this year falls on a Friday, making a nice long weekend. Plenty of people will take the opportunity for a weekend away, so expect traffic to be heavy leaving the cities on Thursday evening.

On Friday most offices, banks and government offices will be closed and shops will usually either close or have reduced opening hours. The larger chains such as supermarkets, especially in the cities, will be open but may have different opening hours. Bars, cafés, restaurants and tourist attractions will open as normal.

Parade

Paris always hosts a giant military parade on the Champs-Elysées where the French army get to show off their latest kit and their best uniforms (look out for the Foreign Legion 'pioneer' unit in their leather aprons, axes and beards). It's often used as a political and diplomatic occasion - this year Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of Emmanuel Macron at the parade.

Firemen's balls

French firemen traditionally open up their stations to visitors on the evening July 14th (although some opt for July 13th instead) and host the famous bals des pompiers (firemen's balls).

Some of these events are family-friendly and laid back, while others - especially in Paris and Marseille - are a little more raunchy where les pompiers show off their famously well-honed physiques to an appreciative audience.

Weather

The weather is expected to be hot across most of France, with the possibility of storms in the south.