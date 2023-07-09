Cafés, coming from America and Franglais: 6 essential articles for life in France

Advertisement

Let’s start with a summer holiday 'did you know?' question. French police run a scheme called Opération Tranquillité Vacances that means householders can go on holiday safe in the knowledge that local police are keeping an eye on their home. It's also useful for second-home owners whose property stands empty for weeks at a time.

How to register your French property for police security checks

The café is a ubiquitous part of French life, whether it's the bustling terraces of Paris or the sleepy village establishment with its clientele of old men nursing a pastis.

As with every other aspect of French life, there are a few dos and don'ts to spending time in a café to ensure that you don't annoy fellow customers or (much worse) the waiter.

Terraces to tipping: The etiquette for visiting a French café

You might have heard talk of a requirement for a form known as a T1 if you're bringing items into France from the UK - here's what this is and who needs one.

Reader question: What is a T1 and do I need it to bring items into France?

One for American readers with a French dream… Back when Donald Trump was elected president, France's Emmanuel Macron issued an invitation to Americans disappointed with the election result to move to France. The political situation has changed since then, but Americans are still welcome - although that doesn't mean that France's notorious bureaucracy has got any easier.

How Americans can move to France (and stay here)

An increasing number of French adverts use English words or phrases in a blending of languages that might strike an English-speaker as strange or odd. In reality, this is part of a wider - sometimes polarising - phenomenon that has been going on for decades.

Franglais: Why do French adverts love to use English words?

The weekly “Six Essentials” round-up is supposed to offer a little information-heavy respite from the standard news cycle, but there are some things we can’t ignore - such as the riots that have rocked France this week. Here, then, are some films to help you understand the social and political context behind the violence.

7 films to help you understand French riots