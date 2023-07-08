Inside France: Riots, media coverage and regional stereotypes

Advertisement

U OK?

Like many other Brits in France, this week I've been receiving endless messages from loved ones in the UK saying 'are you OK?'. It seems that British media coverage of the recent riots has been heavily implying that the whole of France is ablaze.

Obviously it's nice of them to check - and I'm fine, thanks for asking - but this does seem to me to highlight an ongoing theme in both British and American media coverage of France. Everything is either perfect/romantic (bonjour, Emily in Paris) or terrible with France either 'in chaos' (protests), 'on the brink of economic collapse' (strikes) or 'ablaze' (riots).

The week-long riots that gripped the country were undoubtedly serious and dangerous, as are the major social problems that lie behind the anger of the rioters, but it's important to keep a sense of perspective on what is going on in a country. The best way to do this is usually to ask someone who lives there - so I can reveal that last weekend I went grocery shopping, met friends for drinks, visited an exhibition in central Paris and bought earrings at a local craft fair. Not exactly a country on the brink.

Rounded off with a wee purchase at the craft market in 20eme pic.twitter.com/NwnulcCyDC — Emma Pearson (@LocalFR_Emma) July 1, 2023

Social anger

As the riots now appear to have largely subsided, albeit with some local tensions still at play, the attention of some has shifted to looking at the reasons behind the anger of some of the rioters - police violence, racism and social exclusion.

If you want to understand why some of the young people of colour living in the low-income banlieues feel that France will never truly accept them, look no further than Bruno Retailleau, the Senate leader of the supposedly centre-right Les Républicains party.

When speaking about 'immigrants' involved in the riots, it was pointed out to him that 90 percent of the people arrested have been French nationals. He replied: "These are French people in their official identity, but unfortunately for the second and third generations (of immigrants), there is a sort of regression towards their ethnic roots."

This could be an opportunity for France to seriously examine the social problems that exclude some citizens of the Republic, or it could be an excuse for the far-right to further expand their racist agenda. I'd love to believe the former, but I fear the latter.

Talking France

We made a special edition of the Talking France podcast that focused on the riots, with analysis from politics expert John Lichfield, and we're also talking about what to expect in France this summer and how quickly kids really learn French in schools. Listen here or on the link below.

The podcast is now on its summer break - like all good Frenchies it's taking two months off and right now is slipping into its budgie-smugglers and heading for the beach. It will be back in September, but in the meantime you can catch up on the back catalogue here, looking at all aspects of French news and life in France.

Map of the week

This is an oldie but a goodie - France seen through the eyes of Parisians. Obviously it's a joke, but it reveals quite a lot about the regional stereotypes of France.

France through the eyes of Parisians.https://t.co/jBY6TUqoSi — OnlMaps (@onlmaps) July 3, 2021

