Second person dies after Paris explosion
A second person has died as a result of an explosion in central Paris in late June, succumbing to her injuries in hospital.
The explosion at the Paris American Academy - a private college popular with exchange students from the US - on June 21st injured almost 50 people.
Now one of those, a woman who had been passing in front of the building, succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Thursday, a source close to the investigation confirmed to AFP.
She becomes the second fatality of the blast, after the body of a woman was dug out of the rubble of the building several days after the explosion - believed to be Anne B, a 57-year-old teacher at the school.
In total 50 people were injured in the blast, which also sparked fires in neighbouring buildings. Two other people remain in hospital in a critical condition.
An investigation into the blast has been opened by the Paris public prosecutor's office - the cause is not yet officially determined but is believed to have been a gas leak.
