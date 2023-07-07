Advertisement

Paris

Second person dies after Paris explosion

The Local France - [email protected]
Published: 7 Jul, 2023 CET. Updated: Fri 7 Jul 2023 21:03 CET
The destruction and rubble in the immediate aftermath of an explosion in a building on Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. (Photo by Gregory Custo / AFP)

A second person has died as a result of an explosion in central Paris in late June, succumbing to her injuries in hospital.

The explosion at the Paris American Academy - a private college popular with exchange students from the US - on June 21st injured almost 50 people.

Now one of those, a woman who had been passing in front of the building, succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Thursday, a source close to the investigation confirmed to AFP.

She becomes the second fatality of the blast, after the body of a woman was dug out of the rubble of the building several days after the explosion - believed to be Anne B, a 57-year-old teacher at the school.

In total 50 people were injured in the blast, which also sparked fires in neighbouring buildings. Two other people remain in hospital in a critical condition. 

READ ALSO What do we know about the Paris American Academy

An investigation into the blast has been opened by the Paris public prosecutor's office - the cause is not yet officially determined but is believed to have been a gas leak. 

