La Belle Vie: Bidets, cracking jokes and the etiquette rules for terraces in France

The school year is coming to a close in France, which means that people across the country will be heading off on their summer holidays and the Paris ring road will soon be the site of many traffic-inspired family disagreements.

But not everyone heads to the beach during the first weekend of July. Holidaymakers in France are often split into two tribes: the July people and the August people - Juilletistes and Aoûtiens. Over the years, some surprising stereotypes have arisen about these groups.

Juilletistes vs Aoûtiens: Do France’s two summer holiday tribes still exist?

One thing all I have found that French people have in common - regardless of political affiliation, region, or holiday month preference - is a love for summer terraces. This is understandable, as terraces are easy to love. You get watch people stroll down the street as you sip on a drink while feeling the breeze.

There are some rules to keep in mind, if you want your terrace experience to go as smoothly as possible. In most cases, I've found its best to spot the server and request if you can sit down prior to taking a table for yourself. If you are a big group, you'll want to let them know how many people to expect and allow the waiters to set up chairs and tables. It can be seen as rude to start shifting things around without asking.

Terraces to tipping: The etiquette for visiting a French café

My favourite moment for French café terraces was the summer after the first Covid-19 lockdowns - many were extended into the streets to allow more outdoor space. It felt like the whole city of Paris had moved outdoors.

Many of us have heard the cliché that French people are dirty, or don't bathe. French writer Gwendoline Gaudicheau wrote an article for The Local about how shocked she was to be told by a foreigner that she smelled 'surprisingly good'.

Hopefully it goes without saying that you won't make many friends by telling people that they're smelly, but here's where that stereotype comes from, and if there's actually any truth to it.

OPINION: Please stop saying that French people smell - we do wash every day

If you have visited France - especially if it was several decades ago - you probably noticed a small tub-like device in the washroom.

Bidets (yes, the origin of the word is French) have actually fallen out of popularity in France in recent years, though if you go to neighbouring Italy you are sure to see one (as they are required by law). Once upon a time, they were adored by the French aristocracy - in fact, Napoleon reportedly had a bidet made of silver.

Why are the French falling out of love with the bidet?

So, making a joke about bidets or smelly French people probably won't get you any laughs in France. But according to writer and British mother-of-three, Natasha Alexander, there are some ways foreigners can make their French friends laugh, though usually it will be at the foreigner's own expense after making a language mistake.

Alexander said that the number one thing she had to remember while learning French was "You are not funny".

"Remember when you had razor sharp wit, could make people laugh at a drop of a hat, could come back with a timely retort and people got your obscure references? Yarp. Forget it", she wrote.

'Why foreigners are just not funny in French - unless people are laughing at our mistakes'

And finally, on the topic of humour, there is a popular joke map that circulates on French social networks every few years. It basically gives a comical idea of 'France through the eyes of Parisians' - the west is for the alcoholics, the southwestern coastline is just beaches, everyone in the east is depressed.

The map itself is quite funny - especially if you've spent enough time in France to be somewhat familiar with regional clichés, but it also speaks to the fact that French people love to travel inside their own country, which I must say is appealing for us foreigners too.

Snobs, beaches and drunks - 5 things this joke map teaches us about France